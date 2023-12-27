Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $209,198,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,448. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

