Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.42. 135,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,317. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.23. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

