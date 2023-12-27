Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.54. 568,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

