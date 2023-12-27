Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $732,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period.

IBDR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 618,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,433. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

