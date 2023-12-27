Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $93,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,566,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,780,971. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.