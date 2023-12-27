Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 9,967,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,936,650. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.