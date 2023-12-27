Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,123,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,287,000 after buying an additional 446,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Flex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,742,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,167,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 1,174,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

