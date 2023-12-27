Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,160 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 137,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

