Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,655 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial makes up 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 1,572,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,861,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499,408 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732,430 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,618,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,694 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 5,789,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,984. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

