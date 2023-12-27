Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,139 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 27.8% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 207.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $231.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,482. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

