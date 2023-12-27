Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762,324. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

