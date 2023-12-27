Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,126. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.