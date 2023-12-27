Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 691,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,425. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

