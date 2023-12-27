Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,368. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

