Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.77. 359,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $74.81 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

