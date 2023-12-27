Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 344,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

