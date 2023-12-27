Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

