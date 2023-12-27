Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. 2,678,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,914. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

