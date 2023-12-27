Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MELI stock traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,585.82. 129,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,326.92. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.