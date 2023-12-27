Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
ELV traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $465.88. 206,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
