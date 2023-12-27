Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $465.88. 206,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.