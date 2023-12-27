Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,785. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

