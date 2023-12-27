Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 761 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 98.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 772,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 383,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $7,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBHD remained flat at $23.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 324,451 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

