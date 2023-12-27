Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.49. 306,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

