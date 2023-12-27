Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after acquiring an additional 536,718 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK remained flat at $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 243,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

