Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 681,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,291. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

