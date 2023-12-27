Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 76022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

