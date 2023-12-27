Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Down 1.9%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 6,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 209,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Torrid

Torrid Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Torrid by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Torrid by 64.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.