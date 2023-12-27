Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up to $27.47

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.47, but opened at $28.22. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 3,059 shares trading hands.

TRML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at $538,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

