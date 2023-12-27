TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.93. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TowneBank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in TowneBank by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 8,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

