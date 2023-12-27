TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

