Traders Buy Large Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,657 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,873 call options.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 624,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,140,924 shares in the company, valued at $100,035,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

