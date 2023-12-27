Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 2,052 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Trading Up 7.2 %

BKKT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,618 shares of company stock valued at $792,399. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

