TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after buying an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after buying an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,008.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $937.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $892.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $618.82 and a 12-month high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

