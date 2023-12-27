Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

