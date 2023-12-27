Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Toast Trading Up 1.6 %

Toast stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,742. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $120,346.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,177.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $120,346.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,177.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,755 shares of company stock worth $9,234,256 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

