Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 43,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 787,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,601. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

