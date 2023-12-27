Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.86. The company had a trading volume of 398,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

