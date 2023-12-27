Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 82,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,525. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

