Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 2.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 159,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

