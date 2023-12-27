Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

