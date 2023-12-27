Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Head to Head Analysis

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $287.64 million 3.22 $62.92 million $2.71 11.01 Trustmark $759.32 million 2.27 $71.89 million $1.56 18.07

Profitability

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Bancshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 22.26% 11.40% 1.26% Trustmark 9.18% 11.35% 0.95%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Bancshares pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancshares and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Trustmark on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

