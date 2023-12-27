TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

