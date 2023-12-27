TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
TT Electronics Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.