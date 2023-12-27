Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

