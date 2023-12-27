Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Down 4%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 17,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 60,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

