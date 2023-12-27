U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

