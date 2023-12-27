U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

USB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,449. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

