UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,706 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.