UMB Bank n.a. Has $19.61 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.11. 461,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,556. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

