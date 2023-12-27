UMB Bank n.a. Has $30.91 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,859 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,584. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

