UMB Bank n.a. Has $36.05 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $36,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.02. 240,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,538. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average of $215.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

